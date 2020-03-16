Three men injured during attack at Ballynahinch flat

Three men have been attacked in a flat in Northern Ireland by thugs armed with a hammer and a knife.

The assault happened at the Windmill Gardens area of Ballynahinch, Co Down, on Monday, March 16.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly after 2:35am, it was reported that three masked men forced their way into a flat in the area and assaulted three males. The masked men were reportedly armed with a hammer and a knife during the incident.

“Two of the males jumped out of the flat. One man, aged in his twenties, received a suspected broken leg and the other male, aged in his thirties, suffered a suspected broken ankle. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The third man, also aged in his twenties, remained inside the property and received injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. It was reported that a number of vehicles left the area following the assault," he said.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 133 16/03/20."