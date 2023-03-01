Three men injured during knife fight in Derrygonnelly

An incident in Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh, left three men with head injuries and lacerations (PA) — © Paul Faith

Three men have been injured during an altercation that took place on Tuesday night involving knives and other weapons.

The incident, which took place in Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh, left the three men aged 36, 39 and 45 with head injuries and lacerations.

Windows at the property were also smashed.

The 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.

Anyone in the Mill Lane area at around 8.20pm last night who witnessed the event is asked to contact police in Enniskillen on 101.