Three men linked to spate of burglaries in Co Armagh

Getaway vehicle found across the border, say PSNI

Police are seeking three men in connection to a spate of burglaries which took place in Co Armagh.

Four properties were targeted on Friday morning with officers now trying to trace three males who were travelling in a white Volkswagen Scirocco.

The vehicle was found across the border in the Ravensdale area, the PSNI has said.

The houses were at Ballydogherty Road and Brown Moss Road in Loughgilly, and Latt Road and Armagh Road in Newry.

The three men were wearing dark coloured hooded tops, black baseball caps and surgical masks on their faces.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are working to determine what has been taken from each location.

"Detectives would ask anyone with any information or who saw the white Scirocco being driven in the area on Friday morning to call them at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 735 02/07/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”