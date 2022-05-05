Three men on trial for ‘brutal death’ of father Karol Kelly in Derry

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks

Karol Kelly (35), a father of five, died after he sustained multiple stabbing and slashing injuries following a confrontation inside and outside a house in Grafton Street, in the Rosemount area of the city, on March 4, 2018.

On trial for murdering Mr Kelly are Gary Anderson (25), and his brother Sean Anderson (23), both from Grafton Street and Michael Dunlop (20), from Fern Park. All three deny murder.

Dunlop also denies attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and further denies attempting to dispose of two knives used in the murder of the victim.

Opening the case to the jury of eight men and four women, prosecuting barrister Liam McCollum QC said the victim suffered a brutal death during which multiple injuries were inflicted on him by the defendants. He said following their arrests, the three had made “self serving and cowardly statements to save their own skin”.

Mr McCollum said prior to the incident, Mr Kelly, who was accompanied by another man, had entered the Andersons' family home “reprehensibly and he confronted the Andersons”.

Following the confrontation, the Mr Kelly left the house and was pursued by the Anderson brothers. In an ensuing struggle Mr Kelly was brought to the ground by the defendants where he was then stabbed and killed.

The prosecutor said Mr Kelly sustained stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. His aorta was penetrated causing his rapid death. The deceased also sustained multiple incision wounds to his scalp, right cheek and right wrist, as well as abrasions to the lower and upper parts of his body.

Mr McCollum said there was forensic evidence linking both Andersons to the attack as well as blood DNA evidence.

He said following the murder, while they were standing outside their Grafton Street home “Sean turned to Gary and said — it was me and not you”.

The barrister said none of the accounts given by the three defendants to the police “explain the severity of the injuries sustained by the deceased. This was a murderous attack”.

He said the two knives used in the attack were later recovered “on top of a wheelie bin” in an alleyway close to the murder scene.

“All three defendants were involved in the murder of Karol Kelly. Both the Anderson defendants are forensically linked to the murder. All three were present when the murder took place and all three participated in assaulting the deceased”, Mr McCollum said.

The trial, before Judge Philip Babington, is expected to last three to four weeks.