Three men participated in ‘brutal’ attack that claimed life of Derry man Eddie Meenan then lied to ‘save their own skin’, jury told

Three men participated in a "brutal and savage attack" that claimed the life of Londonderry man Eddie Meenan then lied to "save their own skin", a jury has been told.

The trio were arrested and charged with murder after the bloodied and battered body of Mr Meenan was discovered in an alleyway in the city in the early hours of November 25, 2018.

The 52-year old sustained multiple injuries, including stab wounds and fractures to both legs, in the fatal assault.

It's the Crown's case that Mr Meenan was attacked in the rear of a garden at Creggan Street before he was stripped and dragged into an alleyway.

Derek William Creswell (29), of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, 34-year old Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters (22), of Station Park in Crossgar, have all denied murdering Mr Meenan.

All three also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend, William McConnell, and while Creswell and Walters have denied perverting the course of justice by burning evidence in the aftermath of the murder, Rodgers has already entered a guilty plea to this third charge.

The trial was transferred from Derry Crown Court to Belfast as the case involves multiple defendants who – due to restrictions linked to Covid – could not be accommodated in a courtroom in the North West.

As the Crown opened its case to a jury of 11 men and one woman, prosecuting barrister Liam McCollum QC said all three men were involved in the "brutal and cowardly" murder of Mr Meenan and of wounding his friend during the same incident.

He also revealed that despite their denials, all three have given inconsistent versions of what occurred, which the prosecutor said were "lies”.

A resident called 999 at around 2.30am on November 25, 2018 after he saw a lifeless body lying in an alleyway.

The caller told the emergency operator the body was "covered in blood", was wearing just boxer shorts and was "100% dead”.

When the police and ambulance arrived, it was clear Mr Meenan was dead and a murder investigation was launched.

Mr McCollum told the jury it was the Crown's case that a niece of Mr Meenan's lived at 20 Creggan Street in November 2018.

Mr Meenan, who lived at nearby Little Diamond, left his home at around 2am on November 25 with his friend, William McConnell.

Both men were wearing balaclavas and gloves, and according to Mr McCollum, were going to Creggan Street with the intention there would be "some form of confrontation" with males at the property.

The two friends went to the back of the house, and it's the Crown's case that at this point they were "immediately set upon" by Rodgers, Creswell and Walters.

Mr McCollum said: "Billy McConnell was assaulted and ran away, while the deceased was brought to the ground and savagely and viciously murdered by all three, using lethal force, weapons and knives."

The prosecutor said that after he was attacked in the garden, Mr Meenan was stripped, dragged into the alleyway and left in just his underwear.

He added that in the direct aftermath, all three men then walked a short distance to Rodgers’ mother's home, where they set a fire and burned evidence – including a piece of fabric which bore Mr Meenan's blood.

All three were later arrested, and when items of their clothing were recovered by police, Mr Meenan's blood was located on a pair of Walters’ Adidas trainers and on a Celtic top belonging to Creswell.

Following their arrests, all three men denied direct involvement and blamed each other for the fatal attack.

Walters told police that whilst he was present in the house, he was not involved in the violence – but said Rodgers and Creswell were.

Rodgers claimed that whilst he was also in the house, due to consuming drink and drugs, he was asleep when the attack took place but was woken by a panicked Walters.

When he was arrested and questioned, Creswell said he was in the house when Mr Meenan and Mr McConnell arrived – but claimed he tried to stop the attack.

Telling the jury the three versions "completely contradict each other", Mr McCollum said the three defendants were "cowards who are trying to absolve themselves from the cowardly attack on Mr Meenan, and, like cowards, are all telling lies to save their own skin”.

At hearing.