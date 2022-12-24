Three men released on bail as police continue to investigate Ballymena assault claim

The PSNI are are continuing to investigate an alleged assault after two men were reportedly attacked in a car park in Ballymena.

The incident occurred shortly after 5.45pm on Friday, December 23 in the Galgorm Street area of the town.

Three men who were later arrested on a number of offences following the incident, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said the men attacked “thankfully did not require hospital treatment for their injuries."

"While making enquiries into this report, police spoke to another man who required hospital treatment for a wound to his hand.

“This man alleged he had been involved in an altercation with a group of men in Albert Place, Ballymena on the same date and we are now investigating a link between both of these reports.”

DS Macaulay added: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information or video footage that could help with our investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1434 of 23/12/22.”