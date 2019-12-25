Three men responsible for 'savage stabbing attack' in north Belfast, says councillor

The attack happened in the Newington area on Tuesday evening (Peter Byrne/PA)

Three men carried out a "savage stabbing attack" in north Belfast just days after a brutal double murder in the area.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said the attack happened in the Newington area on Tuesday evening.

"Last night three men carried out a callous and savage knife attack on a man living in the Newington area of Belfast," he said.

"This is a brutal attack that follows shortly after the horrific murder of two residents in Kinnaird Close not far away.

"Fortunately this time there was no loss of life.

"I am appealing to all with any information who can assist the investigation of this horrible crime to come forward and assist the PSNI."

Frances Murray and Joseph Dutton were reportedly stabbed to death after an incident in Kinnaird Close on Monday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Monday has been charged with their murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.