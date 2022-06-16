Three men sentenced for operating keyless car ‘chop shop’ in Portadown

Three men who admitted involvement in a series of sophisticated keyless car thefts and a high-value car “chop shop" ring have yesterday been handed sentences totalling more than eight years.

While Vaidas Dambrauskas, (38), walked free from Craigavon Crown Court having already served the equivalent of his 15-month sentence, 33-year-old Keith Winter and his friend Kyle Coulter (age unknown) were each handed 42-month sentences, split equally between custody and licence.

Sentencing the trio, Judge Roseanne McCormick QC said their offences could properly be “characterised as a crime spree,” focusing mainly around Lisburn, Banbridge and Hillsborough, although high spec cars were also stolen in Co Tyrone and Kildare.

She revealed that in the year before they were arrested, more than 40 victims reported their vehicles had been “literally spirited away during the hours of darkness”. She added that the indictment related to 11 stolen vehicles, mainly high-end BMWs.

Kyle Coulter

Coulter and Winter, from Greenview in Richhill, confessed to conspiring with each other to steal motor vehicles and in addition, Winter also confessed to possessing £58,885 of criminal cash between November 14, 2019 and May 2020.

Dambrauskas, from Northland Way, Moygashel, had pleaded to going equipped for theft in possession of “a screwdriver, scanner, electronic jammer and electronic wireless apparatus for use in the course of or in connection with any burglary or theft.”

Two other men involved in the theft and chop shop plot, in which stolen vehicles are dismantled so that the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles, are facing the same charges. The fifth man, who has never been identified and Lithuanian Saulias Fereca (38), from Dawson Green in Portadown have warrants out for their arrests but have fled Northern Ireland.

Summarising the case against them during her sentencing remarks, the judge outlined how police were alerted to suspicious activity at 3am outside a house in Gilford and when they arrived, officers discovered Dambrauskas “hiding under a bush,” holding the bag containing the scanner and jammer.

That arrest led police to three separate locations — an address on the Portadown Road in Armagh, a unit at the M12 business park in Portadown, both of which had been rented by Winter and ultimately to Coulter’s family farm in Portadown.

Given the number of cars stolen and the sophisticated methodology of the theft, “police suspected a car chop shop operation” and their suspicions were confirmed when cops raided Coulter’s farm and outbuildings, uncovering the shells of six stolen cars along with car components “packaged in black silage wrap,” ready for sale and inward posting.

Police also discovered £58,885 in a locked money box which Winter accepted was his and Judge McCormick said that was indicative how profitable the operation was.

Police also found a bag of a dozen programmable BMW keys in a bag at the M12 business park and a technician confirmed they had been used to steal cars.

While previous courts heard that the 40 thefts overall amounted to a loss of around £750,000, Judge McCormick said the charges on the indictment amounted to cars worth around £350,000 but she added that “it’s not difficult to imagine the distress and inconvenience and the financial disadvantage which was suffered by owners” who had lost not just their cars but also “the contents which were of particular value to them.”

Turning to the defendants’ respective roles Judge McCormick said while Dambrauskas was involved in the actual thefts, Winter had identified premises for the so-called chop shop, initially in Armagh and then when the operation “outgrew” it, it was moved to Coulter’s farm which “could not have been more perfect” for their illegal scheme given its isolated location.

Although Coulter was not involved from the beginning, the judge said he “would not only have known full well” what was happening but rather, he “put his shoulder to the wheel” of the operation and became involved in the dismantling of cars and burning the car shells.

Imposing the various mail sentences, Judge McCormick said it was he view that all three men were “highly culpable… there is no question that the custody threshold has been passed”.