Three men taken to hospital after paramilitary-style assault in Derry

Three man have been taken to hospital after a suspected paramilitary-style assault involving baseball bats and iron bars in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Clon Dara area of the city at around 10.55pm on Thursday.

An altercation occurred outside a house in the area involving a number of people. Police believe both baseball bats and iron bars were used during the attack.

A man in his 40's received injuries to his body, a man in his 30's sustained injuries to his face and body and a third man in his 20's received injuries to his legs and body following the assault.

All three victims were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Attacks of this nature are reckless and involve a high and sustained level of violence. Many of those carrying out these attacks are steeped in the very criminality they claim they are trying to stop.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2321 29/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”