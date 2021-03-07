Three men to appear in court following seizure of firearm and ammunition in west Belfast

The charges follow an investigation into criminality linked to the INLA

A man is arrested by armed security forces outside Greggs at the Twin Spires Centre in west Belfast on Saturday.

The three men who were arrested in west Belfast on Saturday following the discovery of a firearm and ammunition will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court.

The males were arrested in the Northumberland Street area by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force during an investigation into criminality linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

Read more Police arrest three men following seizure of firearm and ammunition in west Belfast

Images from Saturday’s arrests showed one male being restrained on the ground, while one officer - dressed in civilian clothing - pointed a high-powered rifle at him.

A spokesperson for the PSNI had explained that at around 9am, as part of a proactive policing operation into criminality linked to the INLA, a car was stopped in the west Belfast area - resulting in the recovery of the firearm and ammunition.

A 30-year-old man has been now been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while two men aged 27 and 23-years-old have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

All three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.