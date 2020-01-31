Three MoT lifts back in service as DVA battles backlog

A further three vehicle lifts are now operational at MoT test centres in Northern Ireland as the Department of Infrastructure battles to restore normal operations.

The three lifts, two in Lisburn and one in Belfast, where no faults were previously identified have now been independently re-inspected and cleared for use, the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) said on Friday.

It comes as the Belfast Telegraph revealed a total of 73,910 drivers are waiting for MoT appointments, with the backlog continuing to grow.

Disruption came to services last week after cracks were found in 48 out of the 55 vehicles lifts in Northern Ireland.

Paul Duffy, chief executive of the DVA, said: "These lifts are now operational and provide much needed additional capacity for prioritising four year old cars, taxis and car dealerships.

"In addition, earlier this week Minister Nichola Mallon announced that two new lifts are being installed to provide additional capacity - one in Balmoral Road, Belfast and one in Newbuildings, Derry.

"It is anticipated that the new lift in Belfast will become operational over the weekend, with the new lift in Newbuildings, Derry, operational from Monday. These lifts will be independently inspected and checked before becoming operational.”

Mr Duffy said the DVA has conducted more than 19,000 vehicle tests since service disruptions began last week and continue to issue temporary exemption certificates on a daily basis- meaning drivers can keep driving and tax their vehicle.

"We are endeavouring to work to notify in advance anyone who is affected and to reschedule their appointment as soon as possible. Those with MOT expiry dates in the coming days are being prioritised," Mr Duffy added.

The following test centres will be open on Sunday: Ballymena, Belfast, Coleraine, Craigavon, Larne, Lisburn, Omagh, Newry and Newtownards.

The DVA is also working with trade unions in a bid to extend opening hours of MoT centres during the week.

Testing of heavy goods vehicles, buses and motorcycles remains unaffected by the current disruption.

The DVA said customers should continue to book an MoT when they get their reminder letter, to allow the DVA to cancel the test and issue a temporary exemption certificate.