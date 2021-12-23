Three NI towns bid to become a city as part of Queen’s Jubilee

Bangor, Ballymena and Coleraine are up against 36 other places in global competition

Bangor is one of three NI towns bidding for city status

Three towns in Northern Ireland have applied to achieve city status as part of a competition being run in line with the celebrations for the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

Bangor, Ballymena and Coleraine are hoping to join Belfast, Londonderry, Lisburn, Newry and Armagh in gaining city status.

The competition is being run as part of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, and sees a total of 39 towns across the UK take part.

Winning city status can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there.

Londonderry gained city status in the Kingdom of Ireland in 1604, while Belfast achieved the title in 1888.

More recently, Armagh gained city status in 1994, with Lisburn and Newry being granted the title in 2002.

British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies are also included for the first time, with locations in the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and the Falklands.

Stanley in the Falkland Islands, almost 8,000 miles away, is one of the places to apply, and there have also been entries from Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands.

In another first for the competition, an expert panel will work with Government Ministers to make recommendations, before being approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

Among those on the decision panel is the chief executive of National Museums NI, Kathryn Thomson.

The final decision will be taken in spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the competition is a celebration of the “rich and diverse communities” which make up not only the United Kingdom, but the Falklands, Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands.

“It’s fitting that, as we look towards celebrating the 70-year reign of Her Majesty the Queen, we extend the competition to include those parts of the world which also hold her so dearly,” he said.

“City status is not only about local pride, it can deliver real levelling up benefits for businesses and the local area which is clear from the high number of applications.

“A sincere best of luck to all those who have applied.”

Applicants were asked to talk about the distinct identity and community which they felt meant that their area deserved to become a city, as well as the royal associations of their area.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is an exciting chance for local areas to become cities and “level up opportunities for all”.

“As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is such a great way to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign,” she continued.

“I wish all entries the best of luck. 2022 is set to be a year of pride, celebration and coming together with the four-day weekend for the Platinum Jubilee alongside other blockbuster events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Unboxed, championing creativity in the UK.”

Other towns across the UK which entered the competition for city status include Blackburn, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Reading, Scotland’s Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway, and St Andrews.

Gibraltar and Douglas in the Isle of Man have also applied.