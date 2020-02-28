Three Northern Ireland men arrested after driver travels with bomb on front of car

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Lurgan Road in January. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Three men have been arrested after a driver traveled 14 miles with a bomb stuck to the front of their car.

The men were arrested on Friday by detectives investigating the security alert in the Crumlin area on January 16.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch at Musgrave supported by colleagues from the Terrorism Investigation Unit and Operational Support Department carried out four searches in the Newry, Belfast and Dunmurry areas on Friday.

As a result two men aged 55 and a third man aged 58 were arrested under the Terrorism Act. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave for questioning.

Detective Inspector Rea appealed for information.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1665 16/01/20," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A security alert was sparked after the device was discovered wedged into the front vehicle of the car parked in the Lurgan Road area.

Police said whoever placed the device committed a reckless act after the car travelled almost 14 miles before it was spotted.