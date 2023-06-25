Three officers and one man taken to hospital after crash involving police car

Emergency services responding to the incident on the Shankill Road (NI Emergency Response Vids)

Three police officers and another man were taken to hospital for injuries sustained in a crash that closed parts of the Shankill Road yesterday (Saturday).

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Shankill Parade has now re-opened following the collision, which involved a police vehicle and another car.

Images on social media showied damage to the patrol car’s windows and one of its front passenger doors appearing to be missing.

In a statement, the PSNI said the officers were responding to an emergency when the collision occurred in north Belfast.

Images also show further emergency response vehicles in attendance at the scene including members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.