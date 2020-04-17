Three officers injured after police car rammed in north Belfast, two arrests

Three police officers have been injured after their car was rammed by another vehicle in north Belfast.

Their car was rammed in the New Lodge area by a silver Audi A4 car at around 3am on Friday, April 17.

The Audi reversed into the police car at the junction of Lepper Street and Spamount Street pushing it across the street, before leaving the area towards the Limestone Road where it then stopped.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Three police officers sustained whiplash type injuries following the incident and damage was caused to the police car requiring it to be taken off the road for repairs.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a silver Audi A4 travelling in the area in the early hours of Friday is asked to contact police in Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 327 17/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.