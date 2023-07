Three people have been arrested in Newry following a search of a Forkhill Road property on Saturday evening.

A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and a sum of cash were seized during the proactive policing operation.

Two men aged 33 and 27, and a woman (57) were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have since been released on bail to allow further enquiries.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.