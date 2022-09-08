Three people arrested after crossbow bolt fired at and ‘narrowly missed’ a passer-by in south Belfast

Three people have been arrested after a crossbow bolt was fired and narrowly missed a passer-by in south Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

The PSNI confirmed a 48-year-old man has been arrested alongside a 37-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.

Police said the crossbow bolt was shot from an open window and “narrowly missed a passer-by in the area”.

PSNI officers then proceeded to close off St Jude's Parade and Raby Street off the Ormeau Road as a result.

Inspector Anderson said: “Officers attended the scene and nearby streets were closed off while enquiries were carried out. These streets have since reopened.

“A subsequent search of a property in the St Judes Parade area was carried out by officers.

“Following the search a number of items, including suspected Class A and Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia was seized.

“Three people have since been arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“Our investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1189 of 07/09/22.”