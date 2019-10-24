Three people escape injury after shots fired at Belfast house

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at residential premises at the Arosa Parade area of north Belfast. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Three people have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in north Belfast.

Two males and a female were inside the property on Arosa Parade when four shots were fired at the home sometime between 4am and 5am on Thursday, October 24.

Damage was caused to the window, wall and ceiling of a living room. An upstairs bedroom was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Detective Sergeant Arnott said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 264 24/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”