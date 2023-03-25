Three people escape injury in Co Down petrol bomb attack

Three people have escaped injury after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Bangor.

The property on Skipperstone Road was targeted at around 1am Saturday.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of windows were broken and scorch damage was caused to the property during the attack and the three people who were in the house at the time were uninjured.

“This attack is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 80 of 25/03/23.”