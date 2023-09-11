Three people hospitalised following ‘deliberate’ fire at block of flats in Co Armagh

Three people have attended hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation following a fire in Craigavon on Sunday night.

Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to danger life.

The incident occurred at a block of flats in the Aldervale area shortly before 10.50pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance at the scene, and in the process of evacuating residents,” a PSNI spokesperson explained.

“A number of people were offered temporary accommodation for the evening, three of whom also attended hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

“At this time it is believed that the fire was started deliberately in the ground floor hallway. Enquiries to establish the extent of the damage caused as a result are underway.

“We’re extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the Fire Service in bringing the situation under control.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and an investigation to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, is underway.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and may have noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1906 of 10/09/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.