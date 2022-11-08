Three people in hospital following Co Down crash

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Co Down.

The three vehicle collision occurred on Warrenpoint Road in Newry on Monday evening.

Emergency services including Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the scene at around 7.30pm.

PSNI Inspector Weatherald said: “We received a report around 7.30pm that a collision had occurred between a red BMW, blue Volkswagen Passat and white van.

“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The Warrenpoint Road has now re-opened.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are underway, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1766 07/11/2022."