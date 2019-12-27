Three people injured in west Belfast attack

Three people have been injured during an attack at a house in west Belfast while young children were present.

Police said they received a report at around 2.30am on Friday that up to six men arrived at the house in Glenbawn Avenue and caused damage to the front door and furniture.

It is thought the men arrived from the Bell Steele Road direction.

The three occupants of the house, two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 50s, sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.

Young children were in the property at the time.

Following the attack, the gang made of in a white estate vehicle towards the Stewartstown Road.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 286 of 27/12/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.