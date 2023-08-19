Three people pulled from water after boat sinks off north coast

Three people pulled from water after boat sinks on north coast.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident between Portrush and Portstewart (Credit: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

Three people were rescued after emergency services responded to an incident off the north coast.

The recovery operation got underway after a boat got into difficulty in water close to Portstewart on Saturday afternoon.

Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI and Coleraine Coastguard were in attendance along with the NI Ambulance Service.

Three people were pulled from the water before two of them were taken to hospital.

Portrush RNLI volunteers were tasked by HM Coastguard at 12:50pm to respond to a mayday call made by a pleasure boat taking on water between Portstewart and Barmouth.

The Portrush all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1:15pm in force 5 winds and moderate seas and made its way to the vessel which had three people on board.

"With reports that the vessel had sank and three people in the water, Portrush lifeboat arrived on scene within minutes joining Rescue 118 helicopter, and three other local boats who had also responded to the mayday call joined the search,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

“One of the other local boats spotted the casualties and her crew brought two casualties back to harbour.

"Portrush ALB picked up the other casualty and returned to harbour where they were met by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, HMCG.”

Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush said: “The three casualties were very lucky in that they had buoyancy aids and also means of communication to call for help.

"Thank you too to our local boatowners who responded so quickly to the call’.