Three people rescued as boat gets into difficulty on north coast

Emergency services at the scene of an incident between Portrush and Portstewart. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Three people were rescued after emergency services responded to an incident off the north coast.

It is understood a boat got into difficulty in water close to Portstewart on Saturday afternoon.

Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI and Coleraine Coastguard were in attendance along with the NI Ambulance Service.

One person was rescued from the water.

It is understood all passengers have now been accounted for.

Two people have been taken to hospital.