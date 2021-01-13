Three people taken to hospital after car plunges into Strangford Lough

The scene on the Portaferry Road. Photo by Press Eye.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car left the road it was travelling on and crashed into Strangford Lough.

The incident happened on the Portaferry Road on Wednesday afternoon at around 1.35pm.

The car was travelling on the road, just outside Newtownards, when it left the carriageway and entered the sea.

A PSNI spokesperson said the three occupants of the car were able to exit the vehicle and were taken to hospital for a check-up.

It is understood one of the people in the car was a child and passing motorists stopped after seeing the incident and helped them to safety.

The ambulance service also attended the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said an emergency crew and one officer attended the scene.

Following the incident the car was eventually removed from the water.

The Portaferry Road was closed for a short period but has now reopened.