Three people taken to hospital following Co Antrim crash

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Co Antrim.

The Larne Road in Whitehead was closed following the collision on Tuesday morning but has since re-opened.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a 999 call was made at 9:53am.

"NIAS despatched two Ambulances and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) on board to scene of the incident,” they added.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three patients were taken to Antrim Area Hospital by Ambulance."

NI Road Policing and Safety confirmed the route has reopened following and traffic is flowing as normal.