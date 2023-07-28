Three people to appear in court on human-trafficking charges

Three people are to appear in court charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

The 35-year-old woman and two men, aged 29 and 26, have also been charged with controlling prostitution for gain and money laundering offences.

The charges follow a significant operation conducted jointly between the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and Romanian authorities, into an organised crime group on Thursday.

It focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The 29-year-old man has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for paying for sexual services.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.