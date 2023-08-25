Three petrol bombs thrown at Ballymena property

Three petrol bombs have been thrown at a house in Ballymena.

Police are now searching for three suspects.

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “Police received a report just after 11.15pm of a fire at an address in Brooke Park.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"It is believed three petrol bombs were thrown through a living room and a bedroom window. Thankfully the resident was evacuated without serious injury.

“Three suspects were involved, all wearing dark clothing. One of the suspects made off in the direction of Larne Road with the other two making off in the direction of Harryville Community Centre.

"We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and enquires into the circumstances are ongoing.

"I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 2205 of 24/08/23.”

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been contacted for further comment.