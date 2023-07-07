Three police officers assaulted while making an arrest in south Belfast

Police said a man was arrested at the scene (PA)

Three police officers were assaulted as they made an arrest in south Belfast.

One of the officers was bitten during the incident in the Botanic Avenue area at around 11.40pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said a 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

“While he was being arrested, the man bit a police officer and assaulted another two and was further arrested for assault on police. The officers sustained minor injuries,” they said.

“The man remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

The police spokesperson said all assaults and attacks on police officers are “totally unacceptable”.

“Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve,” they said.

“Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe.”