Three police officers injured during north Belfast pursuit

Three PSNI officers have received minor injuries after a car struck two police vehicles in north Belfast on Friday.

The incident occurred on the Shore Road around 3.25am.

A police spokesperson said a black Seat Ibiza was being driven dangerously along the Shore Road.

Police patrols were alerted and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers.

The vehicle was later stopped on the Antrim Road and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report and failing to stop for police.

He remains in custody at this time.