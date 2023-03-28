Three prominent loyalists arrested following spate of incidents in North Down and Ards

Police carryout a search operation in the Newtownards area on March 27, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police have arrested three prominent loyalists following a series of incidents in the North Down and Ards area.

Two arrests were made under the Terrorism Act.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

All three remain in custody at this time.

A number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation. A number of items were removed for further examination.

On Monday evening, the PSNI appealed for the public to remain vigilant following a number of incidents in North Down over recent days.

North Down and Ards District Commander Johnston McDowell said: “Police are investigating a linked series of incidents, including criminal damage and arson with intent to endanger life. These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas.

“This activity will not be tolerated and I want to reassure people living in North Down and Ards that we have already increased our policing presence across the area so they can expect to see heightened police activity."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.