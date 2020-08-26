Three properties in Bangor sold off by crime agency

In February a Belfast High Court judge held that the house, bought in 2001 for just over £99,000, had been paid for by money "derived from drug dealing, money laundering or tax evasion". (stock photo)

Three properties in Co Down have been seized and sold as part of a National Crime Agency investigation carried out over almost a decade into a notorious organised crime group.

The properties at Albert Street and Victoria Road in Bangor were among 59 premises worth an estimated £17m recovered and subsequently sold by the NCA. The majority were private residential properties, which were rented out in the Bordesley Green or Selly Oak areas of Birmingham.

The NCA also conducted four linked civil recovery investigations over eight-and-a-half years into dozens of individuals suspected of financial links to drug dealers in East Birmingham.

The properties were acquired using the proceeds of crime including heroin importation and distribution, fraud and money laundering.

Alam and Ameran Zeb Khan were both convicted of drug trafficking offences, the former on three occasions. Career criminal Alam was caged in England for seven years in 2014 for his part in a £180m money laundering operation.

The civil recovery investigations found that they would use family members and wider associates to hold properties on their behalf, which was designed to conceal and launder the proceeds of their unlawful conduct.

Other larger properties recovered included a house worth £235,000 on Stoney Lane in Birmingham, that was being renovated as the Zeb Khan family home.

The NCA took on the first civil investigation into the Organised Crime Group following a referral from the PSNI in December 2011.

This initial investigation led to the NCA recovering 11 properties and cash from two bank accounts totalling £1.75m in January 2017, after Ameran Zeb Khan and his brother - Bangor chef Aurang Zeb Khan, who has lived here since 1989 and ran an Indian takeaway called Bilal's - failed to answer allegations that cash and assets were the proceeds of crime.

Aurang had been living with his wife Shakar and their three children in Marlo Heights in Bangor until it was handed over to the NCA last Friday.

In February a Belfast High Court judge held that the house, bought in 2001 for just over £99,000, had been paid for by money "derived from drug dealing, money laundering or tax evasion".

In July 2014, the NCA's investigation into the organised crime group started when Border Force officers intercepted a container of industrial lathes to find 165kg of heroin, worth approximately £5m uncut, concealed inside.

Investigators uncovered a criminal conspiracy to import heroin from Pakistan, and a group of eight men, including ringleader Ameran Zeb Khan, were imprisoned for 139 years and four months at Birmingham Crown Court in July 2017.

In October 2016, a second civil investigation resulted in the NCA recovering 11 properties valued at £1.8m from Riaz Ali Shah, Namit Ali Khan and their associates. The two businessmen were believed to be laundering money for the group. Graeme Biggar, Director General of the National Economic Crime Centre, said: "We are determined to stop criminals profiting from their crime. Where criminals have bought properties with illicit funds, in Birmingham, Bangor or anywhere in the UK, we will use all the powers at our disposal to identify them and to seize them."