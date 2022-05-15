Three PSNI officers hurt after hit-and-run incident in Armagh involving van

Three police officers have been injured after a hit-and-run collision between their vehicle and a van in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the Culdee Street in Armagh at around 12.55am and involved the police vehicle and a red Ford Transit van.

Police initially stopped the van after it had been speeding, before the vehicle drove off when one of the officers stepped out of his car.

The police car itself also suffered some damage when the van collided with it.

The PSNI confirmed the officers have sustained neck and back pain due to the collision and said the male driver of the van is “still outstanding”.

They warned the incident could have had “the most serious of consequences” for both the officers and the general public.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “The collision occurred in the Culdee Street area of Armagh and involved a police vehicle and a red Ford Transit van.

“Shortly before the collision, officers had spotted the van travelling at excessive speed from College Street to Abbey Street.

“Police stopped the van in the Culdee Street area. When an officer exited their vehicle to speak with the van driver it collided with the police car and made off towards Upper Irish Street.

“Some damage was caused to the police vehicle and the three officers have sustained neck and back pain due to the impact of the collision.

“This incident is a prime example of dangerous driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public.

“The male driver is still outstanding at this time and our enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash-cam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 109 of 15/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”