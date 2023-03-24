Three released over attempted murder of police officers in Strabane

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland. — © Niall Carson

Three people who had been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of police officers in Strabane, Co Tyrone last November have been released.

The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday November 17 at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area.

A 25-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man arrested in Strabane have been released unconditionally.

A 27-year-old woman, also arrested, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.