Three rescued from fire at retirement housing complex in north Belfast

The fire broke out in the Springvale Gardens in the early hours of Friday.

Niamh Campbell

Three people have been rescued after emergency services attended a fire in a sheltered housing development at Springvale Gardens in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said eight fire appliances attended the incident at the first floor apartment in Ligoniel at 2.04am on 26 May.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “8 Fire Appliances attended the incident – 2 from Springfield, 2 from Whitla, 2 from Lisburn, 1 from Cadogan and 1 from Central Fire Stations.

“Firefighters rescued 2 women and a man who were then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The firefighters used 4 jets to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 4.23am.”