Three rescued from fire at retirement housing complex in north Belfast

Three people have been rescued after emergency services attended a fire in a sheltered housing development at Springvale Gardens in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said eight fire appliances attended the incident at the first floor apartment in Ligoniel at 2.04am on 26 May.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “8 Fire Appliances attended the incident – 2 from Springfield, 2 from Whitla, 2 from Lisburn, 1 from Cadogan and 1 from Central Fire Stations.

“Firefighters rescued 2 women and a man who were then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The firefighters used 4 jets to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 4.23am.”