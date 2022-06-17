Three rescued from River Lagan during Gerry Cinnamon Belsonic concert

Three people had to be rescued from the River Lagan on Thursday evening during the Gerry Cinnamon concert in Ormeau Park.

It comes as the Community Rescue Service issued an appeal for those attending Belsonic concerts at the park not to climb over railings along the nearby embankment.

They said the three individuals were rescued after climbing over the railings and slipping into the nearby river.

The charity issued general safety advice for those attending further concerts and said their teams would be in the area providing safety cover.

“We strongly ask and advise those attending the concerts not to climb over the railings along the Ormeau Embankment as there is a steep, extremely slippery river bank on the opposite side of the railings,” they said.

“During yesterday evening's concert, 3 persons had to be extracted from the river after climbing over the railings along Ormeau Embankment and slipping into the river.

“We want everyone to enjoy the concerts and not to be needing medical treatment that can be easily avoided.

“If you are attending any of the concerts over the Summer months please consider the following 5 things:

• How are you getting home?

• Have you got ID with you?

• Bring a fully charged phone or note down important phone numbers.

• People can get lost in large crowds - as soon as you enter the venue, choose a spot where you and your friends can meet again if you get separated.

• Drink plenty of water.”