Three search and rescue dogs among six canines poisoned in Co Down park

K9 search and rescue dog Betsy and trainees Koda and Rocko recovering after consuming toxic food left in Co Down park. Pic K9 Search and Rescue.

Three search and rescue dogs are “doing well” following emergency veterinary care after eating toxic items in a Co Down park.

A total of six canines received urgent treatment including three dogs from K9 Search and Rescue after consuming chocolate, almonds and grapes which had been left in Hillsborough Forest Park on Friday.

“All the sick pups are doing well,” the group confirmed in a social media update.

“The dogs and handlers had a long night, but all seem to be doing well today.

"They will be kept under close watch before going back to vets on Monday for blood checks.

“We are grateful to the vets, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their swift action.”

Three family pets were also treated as a result of the incident.

Ryan Gray, from the north Down based charity, said the “piles” of discarded food that is incredibly toxic to dogs was enough to fill bin liners.

He said two of the dogs ate enough of the items to have killed them and praised the quick reactions of the two handlers who rushed to the nearest vet.

It’s unclear if the food was deliberately left for dogs.

"Even if they didn't know, if we're edging on the scale of giving the benefit of the doubt and you think they'd leave the grapes and the almonds out for the birds, you wouldn't leave bars of chocolate out for the birds," Mr Gray said.

"It was different piles of stuff everywhere and hidden under stuff as well."

Mr Gray has warned the public that “it may be an idea to avoid the park for now, or keep your dogs on a lead”.

The group said search dog Betsy along with trainees Koda and Rocko are receiving “the very best of care”.

K9 Search and Rescue has assisted dozens of searches for missing people in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Earlier this year it was involved in search and rescue operations in Turkey following a major earthquake which struck the country.