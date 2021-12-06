Three stabbed in Fermanagh, Lettergreen Road attack

Stock Image: Police at the scene of an incident (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Three men have been stabbed in an attack in Co Fermanagh.

It happened in the Donagh area at around 6am on Monday.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Two males aged 18, and a third man aged 20, have been taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and the Lettergreen Road remains closed at this time as we carry out our investigations.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 224 of 06/12/21.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”