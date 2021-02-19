Three still in custody in UVF probe

The men, aged 58, 56 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences on Wednesday by police investigating the activities of the East Belfast UVF and were questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite. (Niall Carson/PA)

Three men who were arrested by police investigating a gathering of men in east Belfast - later claimed to be a 'show of strength' by the UVF - earlier this month remain in custody.

The men, aged 58, 56 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences on Wednesday by police investigating the activities of the East Belfast UVF and were questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

It's after an incident in which a group of more than two dozen men gathered in the Pitt Park area on February 2, with a video on social media showing they had their faces covered while walking through an area off the Newtownards Road.

Police then arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd, understood to have gathered in relation to an internal row within the UVF.

The arrival of police prevented an attack on a home.

Detectives from PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force also conducted a number of searches in east Belfast and Lisburn on Wednesday morning.