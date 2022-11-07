Three suspects charged with 37 offences after being stopped in stolen vehicle driving wrong way down Westlink

Three men have been charged with a catalogue of offences including aggravated taking and driving away and burglary.

The suspects, aged 39, 31 and 30 were stopped while travelling in a stolen vehicle along the Westlink on Saturday.

They have also been charged with attempted burglary, failing to stop for police and resisting officers.

Pictured: PSNI auto crime team and ARV were involved in bringing a stolen BMW X3 to a stop after driving along the Westlink in the wrong direction.



The police performance Seat Cupra brought the vehicle to a stop on the Divis St off-slip @BelTel https://t.co/gV8ryHlZYt pic.twitter.com/HSUHSzylw8 — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) November 6, 2022

The BMW X3, which was stolen from the Carryduff area, was going in the wrong direction on the Westlink.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested but has been released on bail.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The men have been charged with a total of 37 offences, including aggravated taking and driving away (TADA), burglary, attempted burglary, failing to stop for police and resisting police.

“All three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 7th November. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“A 32 year old woman who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on police bail to return for questioning at a later date.”