Three suspects released after being quizzed over attempted murder of two PSNI officers

Three people arrested in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have been released.

A 25-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have been released unconditionally.

However, a 27-year-old woman who was also detained on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

All three individuals were arrested in the Co Tyrone town under the Terrorism Act.

They were quizzed by by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in relation to the incident which happened last November.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation continues and urged anyone with information to contact 101.