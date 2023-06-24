Three taken to hospital after arson attack on Lisburn house

Three people were taken to hospital after an arson attack on a house in Lisburn.

It is believed an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the front door of the property.

The fire happened in the Lawnmount Crescent area of Lisburn in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.

The victims’ injuries are not serious.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a fire shortly after 1.10am.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Three people were reported to have been inside the property at the time of the incident, one of whom was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“It is believed at this stage that an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the front door of the property.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the fire, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to speak to the occupants of a white coloured vehicle believed to have been in the area at around the time of the incident.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 99 of 24/06/23.”