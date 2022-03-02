Three taken to hospital after car, lorry and van crash in Draperstown

Three people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a car, lorry and a van on Tobermore Road on Tuesday morning.

The incident in Draperstown was reported to police shortly before 11am. Officers went to the scene along with emergency services.

The three people who were taken to hospital are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police have appealed for information and anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam footage has been asked to call contact them on 101, quoting reference 551 of March 1.