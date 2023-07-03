Three taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Co Down village

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Three people were taken to hospital following the incident

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

The collision occurred on the Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch on Sunday night.

Inspector Heatley said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.10pm on Sunday, July 2 of the collision involving a white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter at the junction to Drumaness village.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Three people were transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. The road has now reopened to traffic.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Newcastle Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1841 of 02/07/23.”