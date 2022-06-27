Three talented Northern Ireland pooches qualify to become search and rescue dogs

The Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North (SARDA IN) has welcomed a number of newly qualified pooches to their team of rescue dogs after a weekend of stringent assessments.

Two of their dogs – Labrador Bodhi and Collie Dexter- qualified in mountain rescue, the highest standard awarded to voluntary search teams.

Bodhi is also qualified in lowland rescue and collapsed structure but can now assist the team on rescues in the mountains when called to search for missing persons.

Dexter was previously rehomed as a rescue dog from Rainbow Rehoming in Londonderry.

SARDA IN volunteer handler David Fraser with Dexter

Only one day after their completed assessments the dogs were called to assist the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team and the Police Service of Northern Ireland Polsa Team in the search for a high risk missing person in the Annalong area.

The missing person was located a short time later and transferred onwards for medical attention.

Volunteers for SARDA IN also welcomed one-year-old collie Bee to their list of qualified cadaver dogs which means that she can assist with searches for buried human remains as a result of natural disasters or crime.

SARDA IN volunteer handler Raph O’Connor and Bee

SARDA IN, a registered charity, is the only Department of Justice-registered search and rescue dog organisation in Northern Ireland that is permitted to provide dogs in a search for missing people in support of the PSNI.

The charity would like to thank the public for their continued support for this vital work and also thanks to the external assessors for their expertise during the recent assessments.