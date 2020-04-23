Three teenagers arrested after car burnt out in west Belfast

A burnt car on the Stewartstown road in west Belfast after police arrest three males aged 15, 16 and 17 on April 22nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three teenagers have been arrested following reports of a car being driven dangerously in west Belfast then set on fire.

Police received reports from a member of the public about a car being driven dangerously on the Stewartstown Road and subsequently abandoned and set on fire just after 11.30pm on Wednesday night.

Local officers then arrested three males aged 15, 16 and 17 on suspicion of a number of offences.

Chief Inspector Gary Reid appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the car, a dark coloured Renault Clio being driven dangerously yesterday evening, have any dashcam footage, or saw anyone getting out of the car when it was abandoned in the car park of premises on the Stewartstown Road yesterday evening, to please call us on 101 quoting reference number 2163 of 22 April," he said.

“Also, I would encourage all drivers to help us prevent this type of incident by always locking your vehicle when unattended and removing anything of value from being on display – opportunistic criminals will try door handles and steal anything of value.”

Car crime prevention advice can be found online at https://www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/vehicle-purchase-and-protection2/vehicle-security/