Three teenagers arrested after man assaulted in south Belfast

Three teenagers have been arrested in south Belfast after reports a man in his 30s was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Inspector Nigel Loughlin said it was reported that around 4am the man was assaulted in the Botanic Avenue area and was taken to hospital for his injuries.

He added that three males, aged 17, 18 and 19-years-old were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All three have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash cam footage has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 433 of September 19.