Three teenagers arrested after ‘sectarian’ assault in north Belfast

Three teenage boys have been arrested following an assault on a man which police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

The incident happened around 12.30am on Sunday morning in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast.

Police said they received a report that three males assaulted an 18-year-old man, who attended hospital for treatment to head injuries.

Three teenagers, one aged 15 and two aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

A police spokespersons said: "This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 57 of 06/08/23.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”