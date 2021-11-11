Three tonne digger stolen from Derry primary school

Police are appealing for the public’s help after the theft of an orange three tonne digger from the grounds of a primary school in a village outside Derry.

They said the construction vehicle was stolen from the school based in the Strathfoyle area.

It is believed the Hilux digger was taken from the area sometime between 7am on Tuesday November 9 and 7am that morning.

PSNI Inspector Robb said: “Shortly before 9am yesterday (10 November) police received a report that an orange three tonne Hilux digger and a silver plant trailer had been stolen from the grounds of a primary school in the Strathfoyle area.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area during that period to contact police on 101 quoting reference 315 of 10/11/21.