Three viable devices found during Dervock security alerts

Police at the scene of a security Alert in the Knock Road area of Dervock on November 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three security alerts in Dervock has ended after three viable devices were found in the area.

Three suspicious objects were found in the area on Thursday morning and residents were evacuated from their homes.

The alerts were in the vicinity of the Castlecat Road and Knock Road in Dervock, and at Castlecat Road in Derrykeighan.

Police confirmed three devices with the potential to be viable were removed from the area for further examination.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey expressed concern pipe bombs were behind the alerts.

"This is yet another extremely worrying development," he said.

"The placing of pipe bombs at someone's home cannot be condoned in anyway, this is reckless and could have lead to someone being seriously injured or even worse.

"No cause is served by this type of action.

"I would appeal to those involved in this attack and others that have happened in recent times to step back form all of this activity before someone loses their life. I would also appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident to assist the police in bringing those responsible to justice.

"I am saddened to see a community being affected by this type of activity."

PSNI Superintendent Ian Magee said the alerts were "clearly a deliberate effort to cause fear and intimidation at a time when families are doing their best during a global pandemic and in the run up to Christmas".

“Families and older and more vulnerable people were forced to leave their homes while officers and military personnel worked to ensure the area was safe for them to return. We can confirm that the three devices had the potential to be viable and have been removed for further examination," he said.

“It is clear that the vast majority of people in this community want to get on with their lives in peace. While we will continue to provide a policing service to the people of Dervock I am calling on local representatives to use their influence to prevent further incidents.

“Anyone with any information about these devices is asked to contact us on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. If anyone in the Dervock community has any concerns please ring 101, dial 999 in an emergency, or speak with your local Neighbourhood officers."